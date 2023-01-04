Escambia County Ends December With 16 Residential Structure Fires

Escambia County recorded 16 residential fires during December, represented by 16 red bulbs in the “Keep the Wreath Green” in the annual fire safety campaign.

Three of the fires were in the North Escambia area.

State Investigating Bratt House Fire

The Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations is investigating the cause of a fire that left a family without a home Friday evening in Bratt (pictured top). The fire was reported about 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of Still Road, about 1.5 miles south of West Highway 4. The double-wide mobile home was fully involved when the first firefighters arrived on scene. There were no injuries reported, but two dogs were pronounced deceased at the scene. The fire was the 11th red bulb in the wreath.

Christmas Morning Fire Damages Cantonment Home

About 6:25 on Christmas morning, ECFR responded to a house fire in the 700 block of West Roberts Road in Cantonment. The fire was in the attic, so smoke detectors did not alert the occupants. Due to damage in the attic, the residents were displaced until repairs can be made. There were no injuries. This was the 12th red bulb on the fire safety wreath.

Makeshift Residence Destroyed By Fire In Cottage Hill

Improperly used extension cords are being blamed for a fire that destroyed an makeshift residence in Cottage Hill Tuesday morning. The fire was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of Smyers Road, north of Cottage Hill Road. Firefighters arrived to find what Escambia County Fire Rescue said was a “repurposed camper shell” burning. It was a total loss. ECFR said someone was living in the structure, but they were able to escape without injuries. This was the 13th red bub in the wreath.

NorthEscabia.com photo (top) and photo for NorthEscambia.com (lower) click to enlarge.