Chance Of Showers, Other Mostly Cloudy For Monday

January 30, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

