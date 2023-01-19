Chance Of Morning Rain, Turning Colder Tonight

January 19, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Chance of showers, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 49. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

