Chance Of Morning Rain, Turning Colder Tonight
January 19, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Chance of showers, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 49. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
