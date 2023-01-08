Chance Of Afternoon Showers For Sunday
January 8, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
