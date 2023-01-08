Chance Of Afternoon Showers For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.