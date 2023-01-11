Century Man Charged With Stealing Semi Truck And Its $80,000 Cargo

A Century man is accused of stealing a semi truck and its cargo of $80,000 worth of rolled steel.

Cecil Devon Brown, 41, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, first degree felony grand theft of cargo valued at $50,000 or more in interstate commerce, criminal mischief with property damage, and larceny.

The victim told investigators that she hired Brown to drive her 2007 Volvo semi and the rolled steel cargo from Mobile to Pensacola to Birmingham before making a return delivery to Milton. She said he did pick up the truck and cargo and drove it to Pensacola, but then she lost contact with Brown. She stated that she texted him and told him there was a tracking device on the truck, then the GPS device went offline.

Another of the victim’s drivers spotted the truck in Flomaton. The victim found the trailer and rolled steel parked next to the Dollar General at 9410 North Century Boulevard, but the truck was missing. While she was there, Brown pulled up in her Volvo semi truck and ran away, according to an arrest report.

Deputies located Brown nearby at his residence on Ivey Street.

According to the report, Brown was suspected in the theft of a Garmin truck GPS and $520 he received to purchase diesel fuel. The truck’s radio was also ripped from the dash, causing about $300 in damage.

The truck, trailer and $80,000 worth of rolled steel were released to the owner.

Brown remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $37,000.