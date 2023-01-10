BREAKING: Local Pearl Harbor Survivor Frank Emond Passes Away At 104

Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond of Cantonment has passed away at age 104.

Last May, Emond broke his own world record when he led the Pensacola Civic Band in the seventh annual Pensacola Memorial Day Concert at the Community Maritime Park amphitheater.

He held the Guinness World Record as “World’s Oldest Conductor” for leading the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note in Glenn Miller’s iconic “In the Mood” at the American Veteran Center’s “America Valor: A Salute to our Heroes”. He set the previous record at age 103 last November in Washington, D.C.

“I’m so happy that I’m still able to do this. It was my life’s work conducting, so once or twice a year when I get a chance, it’s always good,” Emond said. “I’m real happy I still have the physical strength to do this.”

Originally from Rhode Island, Emond enlisted in the Navy in 1938 as a musician. He played the French horn for the ship’s band and even got to perform at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York before he was assigned to the USS Emond, CWO4 USN (RET.), spent his naval career as a musician and band director. He was on the stern of the USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) getting ready to play morning “Colors” on his French horn when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Emond then walked to the conductor’s stand, picked up the baton and proceeded to direct the band in “Stars and Stripes”.

After seven years of playing horn, he became a Navy bandleader, retiring in 1968.

He remained a music man; sometimes leading the music at Gonzalez Methodist and performing with the Pensacola Civic Band.