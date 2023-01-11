Beulah Man Charged With Child Porn Last Month Arrested On New Sex Offender Count

A Beulah man was arrested this week on a sex offender violation stemming from a child pornography investigation.

David Joe Gomez, age 44 of Patrick Lane, was charged this week with felony failure to register an email address or internet identifiers.

The charged was filed following Gomez’s arrest December 7 on of two counts of possession of child pornography. As NorthEscambia.com first reported last month, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a child porn file depicting two female children about 6-8 years old exposing themselves in a lewd or lascivious manner had been uploaded to the cloud. When a search warrant was served at Gomez’s home, authorities found the image file on his cell phone, a report states.

As a registered sex offender, Gomez was required to register with the Florida Sex Offender Database and report any email or internet account that he uses.

Authorities later located Facebook, TikTok, Tumblr, Reddit, and Pinterest accounts being used by Gomez, according to the ECSO.

According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement records, Gomez was designated as a sex offender in a 2012 providing obscene material to a minor case in which adjudication was withheld.

Gomez remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $120,000.