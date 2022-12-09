Registered Sex Offender From Beulah Arrested On Child Porn Charges

A registered sex offender from Beulah was arrested on a child pornography charges.

David Joe Gomez, 44, of Patrick Lane, was charged this week with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child sexual abuse material was uploaded to a cloud storage account. The ECSO determined that the file had been uploaded from Gomez’s address, according to an arrest report.

Authorities said the images depicted two female children about 6-8 years old exposing themselves in a lewd or lascivious manner.

When a search warrant was served at Gomez’s home, authorities found the image file on his cell phone, the report states.

Gomez was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement records, Gomez was designated as a sex offender in a 2012 providing obscene material to a minor case in which adjudication was withheld.