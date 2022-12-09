Registered Sex Offender From Beulah Arrested On Child Porn Charges

December 9, 2022

A registered sex offender from Beulah was arrested on a child pornography charges.

David Joe Gomez, 44, of Patrick Lane, was charged this week with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child sexual abuse material was uploaded to a cloud storage account. The ECSO determined that the file had been uploaded from Gomez’s address, according to an arrest report.

Authorities said the images depicted two female children about 6-8 years old exposing themselves in a lewd or lascivious manner.

When a search warrant was served at Gomez’s home, authorities found the image file on his cell phone, the report states.

Gomez was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement records, Gomez was designated as a sex offender in a 2012 providing obscene material to a minor case in which adjudication was withheld.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 