After A 10 Day Holiday Break, Road Construction Delays Return Tuesday

After a 10-day holiday break, road construction lane closures return on Tuesday in Florida.

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of S.R. 4 to the Alabama State Line – Work will begin Tuesday, January 3 on a $4.7 million safety improvement project to resurface U.S. 29, from south of S.R. 4 to the Alabama state line in Century. The project also includes reconstructing U.S. 29, from north of Henry Street to Cottage Street; improving curb ramp and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements; upgrading traffic signals, drainage structures, and pavement markings. During construction, drivers may encounter temporary traffic shifts and daytime and nighttime intermittent lane closures. Access to adjacent businesses and other properties will be maintained at all times. The project is estimated for completion in late 2024.

The front parking lot is temporarily closed as crews work to resurface the pavement. The other parking areas remain open. Temporary sidewalk modifications are also in place while work is underway. U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Saturday, Jan. 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to perform miscellaneous construction activities on the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) from Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) to North of I-10 – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Jan. 5 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Jan. 5 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations. Lillian Highway (S.R. 298), from North of U.S. 98 to East of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) - Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Jan. 5 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drainage improvements and erosion control operations.

- Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Jan. 5 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drainage improvements and erosion control operations. Sorrento Road Resurfacing from the Theo Baars Bridge to Bauer Road – Drivers may encounter and lane shifts at the Sorrento Road and Bauer Road intersection as crews install drainage pipe.

Drivers may encounter and lane shifts at the Sorrento Road and Bauer Road intersection as crews install drainage pipe. Navy Boulevard (S.R. 295) from north of the Bayou Grande Bridge to Gulf Beach Highway/Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292) – Work will begin Tuesday, January 3 on a $2.6 million project to resurface Navy Boulevard, from north of the Bayou Grande Bridge to Gulf Beach Highway/Barrancas Avenue. The project also includes curb and sidewalk improvements constructed to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, traffic signalization upgrades, and placement of new signs and pavement markings. During construction, drivers may encounter temporary traffic shifts and intermittent lane closures between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., seven days a week. The project is estimated for completion in summer 2023

Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge repairs. U.S. 98 Routine Utility Maintenance from 61st Street to 72nd Avenue – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine utility maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Saturday, Jan. 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to perform miscellaneous construction activities on the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: S.R. 87 (Stewart Street) Routine Utility Maintenance in front of Milton High School – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for power pole maintenance.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.