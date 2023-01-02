Sunny Today; High Winds, Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Night

Severe storms will be possible late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning across the North Escambia area. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and tornadoes will be possible, and a few tornadoes could be strong (EF-2+).

There is also a high wind watch in effect Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. Winds will be up to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Temperature rising to around 67 by 4am. Windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then a slight chance of showers between 7am and 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69.