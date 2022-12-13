What’s A ‘Purple Alert’? One Was Issued In Escambia County

Many people are asking what’s a “Purple Alert” after one was issued in Escambia County.

The Purple Alert was issued Sunday night for a missing and endangered 33-year old woman last seen on West Fairfield Drive. By early Monday afternoon, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reported that she had been safely located.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began issuing Purple Alerts on July 1. A Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Purple Alert Criteria:

The person is 18 or older and does not qualify for a state- or local-level Silver Alert.

The person has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury or another physical, mental or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse and does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder.

The local law enforcement agency’s investigation concluded the disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to the missing person and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention.

There is a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution.

The missing person information has been entered into the Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).

The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation.

When issued, Purple Alert information is distributed to citizens who have signed up to receive the alerts, displayed on dynamic highway message signs when applicable and local alerts will be posted by media including NorthEscambia.com.