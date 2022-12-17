West Florida Public Library’s Genealogy Collection Has Moved

December 17, 2022

The West Florida Public Library’s Genealogy Library collection has moved.

The entire collection has been relocated from the Pensacola State College campus to the WFPL’s Main Library at 239 Spring Street in Pensacola.

“We are grateful to Pensacola State College for their partnership and to everyone who has enjoyed the Genealogy Library’s collection over the years,” said Todd Humble, Director of Library Services for West Florida Public Libraries. “The collection will be at home at the Pensacola Library. We welcome anyone who is interested in genealogy and local history to come by and make use of this community resource.”

