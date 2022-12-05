Warm Week Ahead

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.