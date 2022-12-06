Warm Days, Foggy Overnights Ahead

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.