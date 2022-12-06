Warm Days, Foggy Overnights Ahead

December 6, 2022

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 