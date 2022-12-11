UWF’s Special Season Ends In National Semifinal Loss To Ferris State

The amazing post-season magic that UWF’s football team was always able to generate this time vanished at the worst possible time.

After rallying from a 17-3 deficit in the second quarter to tie the game at halftime, the Argos committed mistakes on their first three, second-half possessions, and it led to a 38-17 loss Saturday against defending national champion Ferris State in the NCAA Division II national semifinal at Top Taggart Field.

The Argos (12-2) had won all nine previous road playoff games – many of those in comeback fashion — including the one at Ferris State in the 2019 semifinal game that vaulted UWF to its historic national title.

But in this match of the past two champions – there was no D-2 title in the 2020 season halted by the coronavirus – it was Ferris State seizing control in the second half.

“Obviously, this moment is bitter, but I am extremely pleased with the season and what we were able to do,” said UWF coach Pete Shinnick, whose team had won its last 16 road games overall. “Not many teams get to play this far and just disappointed the way this thing ended.”

The big picture, however, is that UWF played in its third national semifinal in the six-year history of the program. Each time the Argos advanced this far, the semifinal game was on the road in a cold-weather place. Twice before, the Argos flew back to Pensacola with a championship game berth.

Game time temperature Saturday was 33 degrees and snow began to fall in the final minute of the game. But UWF was unfazed by the conditions in coming back from a sizeable deficit in the first half. The Argos scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the second quarter to gain the emotional edge at halftime.

“I thought we could create from the first half and I thought we could be right where we wanted,” Shinnick said. “But the opening drive didn’t go the way we hoped, and they just kept capitalizing on things and it hurt us. Not the second half we hoped for.”

Ferris State (13-1) rushed for 325 yards and scored all five touchdowns on the ground. Marcus Taylor had 182 yards on the ground with a score, and Carson Gulker added 64 with three touchdowns.

UWF traveled home Saturday night after a season where the Argos came back from a double-overtime, home loss to Delta State to win 10 consecutive games in reaching this stage.

“A phenomenal season,” Shinnick said. “And hard to reflect on that when this thing (Saturday loss) is just present in your mind right now. But our guys did so much this year and accomplished so many things and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

The game changed on two plays early in the second half.

UWF got the ball coming out of halftime and was on a 13-play drive when failing to convert on a 4th-and-2 play at the Ferris State 34. UWF quarterback Peewee Jarrett misfired a pass to David Durden.

Ferris State’s offense took over again. The Bulldogs took the lead in just nine plays on a 3-yard run.

On the ensuing possession, the Argos then committed a game-changing turnover when quarterback Peewee Jarrett was sacked by Caleb Murphy, his 25th of the season and Murphy was able to dislodge the ball.

Ferris State safety Travis Miracle recovered at the UWF 36. Mylik Mitchell, who threw just nine passes, had his biggest one on a 24-yard competition to the 1. It led to a third rushing touchdown by freshman backup quarterback, Gulker, who proved to be a force the entire game against UWF.

That gave Ferris State a two-touchdown lead just 31 seconds into the fourth quarter. On UWF’s next possession, the Argos tried to fake a punt from their 42 on a 4th-and-5 situation, but Ferris State’s defense snuffed it out.

The Bulldogs were back in the end zone eight plays later with the game-sealing score.

The Argos were only able to generate 298 yards total offense in the game, including just 83 yards in the second half. They entered the game as the second-most prolific offense in Division II, averaging 453 yards per-game. Included in that total was 243.2 yards rushing.

Saturday, the Argos had just 113 yards on the ground. The Argos also did not get a turnover, after forcing 42 in their previous 14 post-season games, including six turnovers, four of which were returned for touchdowns, in last week’s blowout win against Wingate in the Super Region 2 championship game in Pensacola.

Like many games this season, the Argos fell behind early in Saturday’s game. Ferris State used a 13-play, game-opening drive that used 6:28 off the clock to take a 7-0 lead.

The Argos answered with their own drive, attaining a first-and-goal from the 7. But two running plays and incomplete passes forced settling for a Griffin Cerra field goal.

Ferris State then scored touchdowns the next two times the Bulldogs had the ball. They had a 4th-and-2 situation from their own 42 and chose to go for it. UWF’s defense rose up and got the stop.

Two plays later, the Argos were back in the game on Jarrett’s 40-yard touchdown pass to David Durden, who later had to leave the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

Again, UWF’s defense got a stop. Again, UWF’s offense answered. This time, Jarrett capped a 7-play, 74-yard drive by rushing in from the 10 with 1:22 left in the half.

It seemed another second half comeback win was possible for UWF. But on this day, it never developed at all in the second half.

Jarrett threw for 185 yards on 9-of-16 with one TD pass. He also ran for 35 yards. Shomari Mason had 36 yards on the ground and CJ Wilson had 30. Durden had three receptions for 98 yards.