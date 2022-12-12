UWF Head Football Coach Pete Shinnick Resigns

The University of West Florida has announced Sunday that Pete Shinnick has resigned as the school’s head football coach to accept the same position at Towson University. The announcement came the day after UWF’s semifinal loss Saturday to Ferris State.

Shinnick has spent the past eight years at UWF building the program from the ground up. He was hired as the first coach in school history in 2014 and compiled a 56-21 record in six seasons. During that time, he created a culture that was second-to-none and made UWF a top destination for student-athletes from across the country.

UWF won the 2019 Division II National Championship in just its fourth season of play, matching the NCAA record for fastest startup to win a title. The Argonauts appeared in the NCAA Playoffs four times, advancing to the national championship twice and were one of just two teams to advance to the semifinals three times in that span.

“My family and I have enjoyed every moment of our time at UWF and in Pensacola,” Shinnick said. “This university has supported us in so many ways and the success on and off the field is a direct result of that. A special thank you to Dr. Bense for wanting to start football, Dave Scott for believing in me to be the man to do that and Dr. Saunders for her continued support of our program. Arete! Go Argos.”

“We are grateful for Coach Shinnick and thank him for the dedication he has shown the Argo football program,” UWF Athletics Director Dave Scott said. “It is no easy feat to build a program from the ground up, but Coach Shinnick did just that — accomplishing much in the program’s six seasons.

“We look forward to the future of Argo football and the new opportunities that are to come. We are committed to finding a head coach who embodies the Argo spirit and will continue the legacy of building champions for life, on and off the field.”

Shinnick has a 159-67 career coaching record, which includes a 50-24 record in seven seasons at UNC Pembroke from 2007-13, and 53-22 in seven seasons at Azusa Pacific from 1999-2005.

Photo: Morgan Givens/University of West Florida