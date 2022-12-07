Unusually Warm December Days Continue

December 7, 2022

.

The all-time record high temperature for the entire month of December was tied Tuesday at Pensacola at 81 degrees. Mobile set an all-time December record of 82 degrees.

More warm weather is in store for the rest of the week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy dense fog after 9pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

