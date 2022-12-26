The Warmup Begins; 70s And Rain By Week’s End

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

New Year’s Day: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.