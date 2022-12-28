Sunshine And Warming For Wednesday And Thursday; Rain For Friday And Saturday

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.