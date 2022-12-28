Sunshine And Warming For Wednesday And Thursday; Rain For Friday And Saturday
December 28, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.
New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
