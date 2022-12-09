Sunny, Warm Days Continue With Foggy Nights

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Widespread dense fog, mainly after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Widespread dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.