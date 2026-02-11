Baseball Season Openers: Northview Falls To Catholic; Tate Blanks Pine Forest

Pensacola Catholic 5, Northview 3

The Northview Chiefs dropped their season opener to the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders 5-3 on Tuesday night in Bratt.

Catholic took a 1-0 lead into the top of the fourth on a fly-out. A Jase Portwood sacrifice fly tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth. Catholic regained the lead in the top of the seventh.

At the plate, Portwood led with one RBI. Taylor Curtis went 2-3, while Dane King and Luke Chavers were both 1-3.

Grayson Burns was first on the mound for Northview, giving up four hits and one run in six innings while striking out nine and walking three.

On Friday, the Chiefs will travel to Milton at 7 p.m.

Tate 23, Pine Forest 0

Tate blanked the Pine Forest Eagles on Tuesday night, 23-0, in the season opener for the Aggies.

At bat, Kannon Ham led Tate going 3-4 and Griffin Cook went 2-2.

On the mound, Bryton McLelland earned the win, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out four. Keelan Beasley pitched one, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out three.

The Aggies will return home Friday night at 7 p.m. to host the Pace Patriots.

Pictured: Pensacola Catholic defeated Northview Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.