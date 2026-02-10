Trial Date Set For Beulah Man Charged With 20 Child Porn Counts

A trial date has been set for a suspect arrested for child sexual abuse material by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in August 2024.

Charles “Billy” Danielson, who turns 52 next week, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. During a February 4 hearing, Judge John Simon set a jury trial to begin May 11.

According to court records, Danielson was released from the Escambia County Jail after posting a $210,000 bond and pleading not guilty.

FDLE said the investigation began in February 2024 after agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a social media user uploading images of child pornography.

On July 10, 2024, agents served a search warrant at Danielson’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices for examination. Agents said they found numerous images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of male and female children, some as young as infants and toddlers.