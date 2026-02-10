Florida Corrections Pay Could Jump From $22 To $28 An Hour Under DeSantis Budget

Base pay for correctional officers in Florida could rise $6 per hour.

Monday, Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins stood with Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) Assistant Deputy Secretary of Institutions Hope Gartman and correctional officers at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution to support Governor Ron DeSantis’ Floridians First 2026-2027 Budget, which includes raising the base pay for correctional officers, probation officers, and inspectors from $22 an hour to $28 an hour.

“Correctional officers are on the frontline, 24/7, to keep dangerous criminals behind bars and protect public safety,” said Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins. “This is a top responsibility for the state of Florida, which is why I am proud to support Governor Ron DeSantis’ budget proposal to raise the starting pay for correctional officers from $22 an hour to $28 an hour. Florida is a law-and-order state, and that means that we provide for those who protect Floridians.”

In December 2025, Governor DeSantis announced the Floridians First Budget, which he said reaffirms his steadfast commitment to FDC by funding essential public safety initiatives. Highlights from his budget recommendation included:

$373.9 Million for Major Pay Raises for Certified and Support Staff Statewide

$56.7 Million for Staffing to Support Florida’s Public Safety Mission

$56 Million to Invest in Correctional Infrastructure

“On behalf of Secretary Ricky Dixon, Deputy Secretary Richard Comerford, and our 24,000 staff statewide, we are grateful to have Lieutenant Governor Collins standing with Florida’s correctional professionals,” said Assistant Deputy Secretary of Institutions Hope Gartman. “Thank you to Governor DeSantis for his proposed strategic investment to strengthen staffing in our prisons and support the men and women who protect public safety every day. This commitment sends a clear message that the service and sacrifices of our correctional staff are valued.”

Picture: Florida Lt. Governor Jay Collins champions a DeSantis budget at the Santa Rosa Rosa Correctional Institution on Monday, February 9. Pictured inset: Assistant Deputy Secretary of Institutions Hope Gartman. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.