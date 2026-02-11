George Stone Offers GED Classes At Molino Community Center

George Stone Technical College GED classes begin August 20 at the Molino Community Center, 6450 North Highway 95A.

Classes are held on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. for individuals of all ages who have not completed high school.

Taught by instructor Susan Winters, who has more than 10 years of experience, the classes focus on more than just passing the GED exam—they build confidence in a supportive, encouraging learning environment while covering the four core subject areas of math, science, social studies, and language arts.

Earning a GED can open doors to higher education, stronger career opportunities, and increased earning potential, and the team at Molino Community Center is dedicated to helping students overcome common fears about returning to school. As program counselor Patricia Harrison explained, support is available at every step to ensure student success.

To find out more about the Molino GED class, call Patricia Harrison at (850) 786-6515 or email pharrison@ecsdfl.us. Visit www.GeorgeStoneCollege.edu or explore additional GED class options offered by George Stone Technical College on the main campus and at Ensley Elementary, Blue Angels Elementary, CareerSource Escarosa, and Weis Elementary.