George Stone Offers GED Classes At Molino Community Center

February 11, 2026

George Stone Technical College GED classes begin August 20 at the Molino Community Center, 6450 North Highway 95A.

Classes are held on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. for individuals of all ages who have not completed high school.

Taught by instructor Susan Winters, who has more than 10 years of experience, the classes focus on more than just passing the GED exam—they build confidence in a supportive, encouraging learning environment while covering the four core subject areas of math, science, social studies, and language arts.

Earning a GED can open doors to higher education, stronger career opportunities, and increased earning potential, and the team at Molino Community Center is dedicated to helping students overcome common fears about returning to school. As program counselor Patricia Harrison explained, support is available at every step to ensure student success.

To find out more about the Molino GED class, call Patricia Harrison at (850) 786-6515 or email pharrison@ecsdfl.us. Visit www.GeorgeStoneCollege.edu or explore additional GED class options offered by George Stone Technical College on the main campus and at Ensley Elementary, Blue Angels Elementary, CareerSource Escarosa, and Weis Elementary.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 