One Injured In Molino Highway 29 Rollover Crash

February 11, 2026

One person was airlifted after a single vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning in Molino.

The driver of a southbound Hyundai Venue lost control, crossed the median,  struck a culvert, and overturned.

The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 29 at Camde Lane, just north of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and a self-storage facility. The vehicle came to rest upright just off the roadway.

The female driver, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted by a Lifeguard helicopter to an area hospital in serious condition.

For additional photos, click here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which temporarily shut down both north and southbound Highway 29.

Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambiac.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 