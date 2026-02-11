One Injured In Molino Highway 29 Rollover Crash

One person was airlifted after a single vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning in Molino.

The driver of a southbound Hyundai Venue lost control, crossed the median, struck a culvert, and overturned.

The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 29 at Camde Lane, just north of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and a self-storage facility. The vehicle came to rest upright just off the roadway.

The female driver, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted by a Lifeguard helicopter to an area hospital in serious condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which temporarily shut down both north and southbound Highway 29.

Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambiac.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.