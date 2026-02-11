Tuesday Preseason Softball: Night Ends With Losses for Tate And Northview

Niceville 14, Tate 6

In preseason action Tuesday night, the Niceville Eagles defeated the Tate Lady Aggies 14-6.

Kaylie Mitchell hit a solo home run to left field for the Lady Aggies in the bottom of the fourth.

At bat, the Aggies were led by Sarah Mitchell with two RBIs as she went 1-3. Taylor Robinson went 3-4, while Brelynn Morries and Kayleigh Burt each had multiple hits.

Mykamia Padgett went three innings for the Aggies, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out five and walking three.

Up next, Tate will take on West Florida on Thursday.

Pace 6, Northview 2

It was a preseason battle between two runner-ups from last year as 6A Pace defeated Rural Division Northview 6-2 on Tuesday night in Pace.

Daviona Rudolph and Avery Stuckey both had one hit for Northview. Peyton Womack and Rudolph each had an RBI.

Mikayla McAnally was first in the circle for the Chiefs, giving up two hits and no runs in two innings, striking out four and recording no walks. Womack threw three innings in relief, surrendering nine hits and six runs (three earned), striking out three and walking zero.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, Northview will take on Navarre in Pace.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.