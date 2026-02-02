ECSO Seeks Missing, Endangered Runaway Teen Last Seen Off Beulah Road

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing/endangered juvenile last seen on Tuesday off Beulah Road.

Jada Sade Coleman, 15, was last seen in the 3900 block of Whitetail Lane. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and brown “New Balance” sneakers. She has brown eyes, black hair styled in “puffs”, is 5’4” tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Photo courtesy ECSO for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.