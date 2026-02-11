Here’s What Is Happening To The Tom Thumb In Molino

Construction fencing surrounds a portion of the Tom Thumb in Molino, with gas pumps blocked off.

We reached out to EG America, which owns the store, to find out future plans, and learned that the construction is part of a long-awaited rebrand of the store located at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97.

“We’re excited to continue investing in and serving the Molino community as part of our ongoing rebranding and store enhancement efforts,” EG America told NorthEscambia.com by email.

“The Tom Thumb location (in Molino) is slated to transition to the Cumberland Farms brand, with the updated store opening in April. The store will remain open throughout the construction process, and we look forward to welcoming customers and introducing them to Cumberland Farms and Krispy Krunchy Chicken.”

In March 2022, EG America announced it will rebrand its Tom Thumb store locations to the Cumberland Farms brand starting in May 2022. The $50 million project was set to span two years and include 113 Tom Thumb locations and new locations across Florida and Alabama.

Since that time, most Tom Thumbs in the area underwent the rebrand.

EG America, a subsidiary of EG Group, operates over 1,700 locations across ten brands throughout the USA – Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac Café, KwikShop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, QuikStop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill.

Pictured: The Tom Thumb store located at Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino recently. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.