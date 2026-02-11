Upper 70s For Wednesday, Slight Chance Of Scattered Showers

February 11, 2026

A mix of patchy fog and stray showers will kick off the next few days before a beautiful, sunny stretch takes hold through Friday. The quiet weather won’t last long, however, as a robust system moves in late Saturday, bringing likely showers and the potential for heavy rainfall by Sunday morning. Conditions should clear up just in time for a bright and pleasant Washington’s Birthday on Monday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Otherwise, gradual clearing, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 60. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

