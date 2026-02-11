ECSO: Murdered 5-Year Old Weighed Just 20 Pounds When Found Dead Inside Trash Bag In Bay

A 5-year-old boy found dead in a trash bag in Perdido Bay last Friday was malnourished, dehydrated and weighed just 20 pounds, according to an arrest report.

Jalynda Karie Smith, 36, was arrested hours later and charged with aggravated negligent manslaughter. In a hearing on Tuesday, a judge ordered that she be held without bond.

Smith and the child were reported missing by family members who had not heard from them for several days.

The search took a grim turn on the morning of February 6, when a passerby reported finding a black trash bag along the waterline of Perdido Bay near the 9600 block of Lillian Highway. Investigators who responded to the scene discovered the body of a small boy wrapped in blankets and towels inside the bag.

Evidence of Neglect

An autopsy revealed that while the child was approximately 3 feet, 4 inches tall, he weighed only 20 pounds. Medical examiners noted that the child appeared severely emaciated, malnourished, and dehydrated. A pediatrician who had previously treated the child told investigators that losing one-third of his body weight in less than two months was “incredibly concerning” and suggested either starvation or severe medical neglect.

During a search of Smith’s apartment at the Moorings complex on Old Spanish Trail, investigators found the residence to be clean and well-stocked with food. However, they noted the thermostat was set to a chilly 65 degrees.

The Investigation

Authorities tracked Smith to a shopping center in Gulf Breeze, where surveillance video showed her abandoning her vehicle on February 5, 2026, and leaving the area in a ride-share vehicle.

When investigators finally located Smith, they discovered her cellular phone and iPad had both been factory reset. Forensic analysis later determined the phone had been wiped just two minutes before she was taken into custody.

Records show Smith had a prior history with the Department of Children and Families, including reports in 2022 and 2025 regarding allegations of leaving the child unattended.

Pictured top: Suspect Jalynda Karie Smith appeared in court on Tuesday. Photo courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.