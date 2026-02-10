Fire Destroys Multiple Sheds And Vehicles In Cottage Hill, Kills Several Chickens

An early morning multi-structure fire in Cottage Hill on Tuesday destroyed sheds, vehicles and claimed the lives of several chickens.

The fire was reported about 1:05 a.m. in the 2300 block of Handy Road, north of McKensie Road.

Escambia County Fire Rescue arrived to find two sheds and nearby vehicles on fire with one of the sheds already burned to the ground. Firefighters worked to prevent the flames from spreading to additional vehicles or a wooded area, and the fire was declared under control by 1:31 a.m.

Both sheds and several vehicles were completely destroyed, and several chickens died in one of the sheds.

ECFR determined the accidental fire was caused by electrical equipment.

The Cantonment, Molino, Ensley, and Beulah fire stations responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



