Escambia County, City of Pensacola Experiencing Phone Outages, Including 911 In Pensacola

February 11, 2026

Escambia County and City of Pensacola offices are experiencing phone outages, including 911 in the city of Pensacola.

Currently, there is no estimated time of restoration. This story will be updated once phone connectivity is restored. The City of Pensacola said the issue is related to a fiber outage.

Escambia County

Some Escambia County phone lines are currently unable to receive or place calls. The outage is impacting the following county facilities:

  • Escambia County Area Transit and FlexTransit
  • Anyone needing to book a ride with FlexTransit should email flextransit@myescambia.com for assistance.
  • Escambia County Central Office Complex
  • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
  • Escambia County Jail
  • Escambia County Public Safety (Escambia County 911 remains operational)

Additional county offices may be impacted.

City of Pensacola

The City of Pensacola is currently experiencing an outage with their Uniti fiber system affecting multiple systems. Both 911 and the non emergency lines are down.
  • Call (850) 293-4717 or (850) 977-1534 are for the Pensacola Police Department.
  • Call (850) 512-8612 is for the Pensacola Fire Department

