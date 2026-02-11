Take Stock in Children Scholarship Program Accepting Applications

Escambia County’s Take Stock in Children program is accepting online applications from eligible sixth and seventh grade students until February 26. Program information, income eligibility requirements, applications, and instructions are available through middle school guidance offices and on the school district website.

Take Stock in Children is a statewide program operating locally under the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation, providing “scholarships, mentors, and hope” to selected financially-eligible students.

Students are selected through an application process, and requirements include financial need, U.S. citizenship, grades of all C or better, and good school attendance and behavior.

Once selected, Take Stock Scholars meet regularly at school with a trained volunteer mentor and the College Readiness Coach who monitors academic progress, and they attend college preparation workshops.

When standards are maintained, and upon high school graduation, students receive a 4-year Florida Prepaid scholarship at the state college rate.

For more information about the application process, becoming a mentor, or donating toward scholarships, contact Alexandra Bach, Take Stock in Children Student Service Coordinator, (850) 469-5458 or abach@ecsdfl.us.