Take Stock in Children Scholarship Program Accepting Applications

February 11, 2026

Escambia County’s Take Stock in Children program is accepting online applications from eligible sixth and seventh grade students until February 26. Program information, income eligibility requirements, applications, and instructions are available through middle school guidance offices and on the school district website.

Take Stock in Children is a statewide program operating locally under the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation, providing “scholarships, mentors, and hope” to selected financially-eligible students.

Students are selected through an application process, and requirements include financial need, U.S. citizenship, grades of all C or better, and good school attendance and behavior.

Once selected, Take Stock Scholars meet regularly at school with a trained volunteer mentor and the College Readiness Coach who monitors academic progress, and they attend college preparation workshops.

When standards are maintained, and upon high school graduation, students receive a 4-year Florida Prepaid scholarship at the state college rate.

For more information about the application process, becoming a mentor, or donating toward scholarships, contact Alexandra Bach, Take Stock in Children Student Service Coordinator, (850) 469-5458 or abach@ecsdfl.us.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 