Sunny, Christmas Day High About 40; Another Hard Freeze Christmas Night

Merry Christmas! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.