Sunny, Christmas Day High About 40; Another Hard Freeze Christmas Night

December 25, 2022

Merry Christmas! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 