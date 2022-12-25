Sunny, Christmas Day High About 40; Another Hard Freeze Christmas Night
December 25, 2022
Merry Christmas! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
