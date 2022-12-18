Sunny And Chilly Sunday; Rain By Monday Night; Arctic Plunge Late Week

December 18, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Rain. Low around 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

