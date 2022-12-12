Slight Chance Of Showers Monday, Storms Midweek
December 12, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
