Slight Chance Of Showers Monday, Storms Midweek

December 12, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

