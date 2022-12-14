Risk Of Severe Storms Wednesday Night

There is an enhanced risk of severe storms Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Tornadoes and damaging winds over 60 mph are the biggest potential threats.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.