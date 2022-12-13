Rain And Storms For Wednesday, Then Turning Colder

December 13, 2022

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

