One Injured In Highway 29 Crash

One person was injured in a single vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 29 near Archer Road about 3:15 p.m. The vehicle came to rest partially on its side in the edge of a wooded area.

The injured person was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, and the Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

