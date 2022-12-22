One Injured In Highway 29 Crash

December 22, 2022

One person was injured in a single vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 29 near Archer Road about 3:15 p.m. The vehicle came to rest partially on its side in the edge of a wooded area.

The injured person was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, and the Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 