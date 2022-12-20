Need Those Gifts Wrapped? The Tate Band Has You Covered

The Tate Band Showband of the South will be wrapping gifts for donations through Christmas Eve. Look for the tent at JCPenney on North Davis Highway, just outside the entrance closest to Academy Sports.

Tate Band Gift Wrap Schedule:

Dec. 20 — noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 21 — noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 22 — noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 23 — noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 24 — 9 am – 4 p.m.

Pictured. The Tate Showband gift wrapping tent outside JCPenney, next to Academy Sports.. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.