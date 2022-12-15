Molino Man Claims $1 Million Scratch-off Lottery Prize

A Molino man has claimed a $1 million scratch off lottery prize.

Scottie Grant, 58, claimed his million at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Grant purchased his winning ticket from Lucky Penny, located at 2900 West Jackson Street in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million.