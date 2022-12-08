Hot December Day, High In The 80s

December 8, 2022

.

The official thermometer at the Pensacola airport tied the all-time record high for December Wednesday at 81 degrees. It’s expected to be a bit warmer today.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy dense fog after 9pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Friday: Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

