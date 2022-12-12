Florida Gas Prices Down 41 Cents In The Past Month

Florida average gas prices declined 12 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA. The state average is now on a 31 day streak of declines, falling a total of 41 cents per gallon.

On Sunday, the average for gasoline in Florida was $3.16 per gallon. That’s 11 cents per gallon more than a year ago.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.89. In North Escambia Sunday night, drivers could find a low price of $2.81 on Muscogee Road, or $2.82 at several other Cantonment stations. In Pensacola, prices bottomed out at $2.61 on Nine Mile Road.

“Economic recession concerns have kept downward pressure on the global fuel market, causing crude oil prices to plummet, dragging gas prices down with them,” said Mark Jenkins, public relations manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price of crude plunged 29% in the past month; 11% of that happened last week. This should pave the way for additional discounts at the pump this week. Unless fundamentals change, the state average could easily sink below $3 a gallon before Christmas Day.”

NorthEscambia.com photo.