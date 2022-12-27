Finally: Warmer Highs In The Mid 50s Tuesday, Mid 60s Wednesday

December 27, 2022

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

