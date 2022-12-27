Family Identifies Victim In Fatal Crash Into Flomaton High School; Investigation Continues

Family has identified the woman killed last week when her vehicle slammed into a building at Flomaton High School, as the investigation into the crash continues.

Family members said 27-year old Shaneal Schifano of Georgia has just recently moved to Atmore for a new job.

She was pronounced deceased on the scene by first responders. early Friday morning after her vehicle left Highway 31 and crashed into the school building. S

There were no passengers in her vehicle, and there were no other vehicles involved.

The Flomaton Police Department is continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash. The Flomaton Fire Department, D.W. McMillan EMS, and Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office also responded. The Century Station of Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue was dispatched but later canceled.