Escambia Seeks Volunteers For Merit System Protection Board

December 18, 2022

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an appointment to the Escambia County Merit System Protection Board. Residents who wish to apply are asked to submit a resume and letter indicating their desire to serve by the close of business on Dec. 29, 2022.

Resumes should be submitted via email to boardapply@myescambia.com or mailed to:

Jose Gochez, Program Coordinator
Escambia County Board of County Commissioners
P.O. Box 1591
Pensacola, FL 32502

All submittals are subject to public records requests.

