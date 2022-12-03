Escambia Names Top 10 Teacher Of The Year Finalists
December 3, 2022
The top 10 finalists for Escambia County’s Teacher of the Year have been named.
In alphabetical order, they are:
- Audrey Brown – Brentwood Elementary
- Nikki Gill – Tate High School
- Anna Harageones – A. K. Suter Elementary
- Gary Horne – Washington High School
- Melanie Johnson – Kingsfield Elementary
- Angela McFarland – West Florida High School
- Christopher Norris – Ransom Middle School
- Linda Patti – Escambia Virtual Academy
- Allison Roberts – Success Academy
- Sara Smith – Beulah Elementary School
The district will narrow the list to five finalists to be announced later this month, and the Teacher of the Year will be named in late January. Teachers of the year from all schools will be honored at a special event in the spring.
“These outstanding educators reflect the skill, knowledge and compassion that our students benefit from each and every day. They represent ten of the finest examples of instructors who make sacrifices each day in order for our students to accomplish their educational goals,” said ECPS Superintendent Timothy Smith. “We look forward to celebrating these top ten finalists, as well as all of our outstanding Teacher of the Year nominees, and our hard-working teachers throughout the district.”
Pictured: The Golden Apple Award. File photo.
