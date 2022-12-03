Escambia Names Top 10 Teacher Of The Year Finalists

The top 10 finalists for Escambia County’s Teacher of the Year have been named.

In alphabetical order, they are:

Audrey Brown – Brentwood Elementary

Nikki Gill – Tate High School

Anna Harageones – A. K. Suter Elementary

Gary Horne – Washington High School

Melanie Johnson – Kingsfield Elementary

Angela McFarland – West Florida High School

Christopher Norris – Ransom Middle School

Linda Patti – Escambia Virtual Academy

Allison Roberts – Success Academy

Sara Smith – Beulah Elementary School

The district will narrow the list to five finalists to be announced later this month, and the Teacher of the Year will be named in late January. Teachers of the year from all schools will be honored at a special event in the spring.

“These outstanding educators reflect the skill, knowledge and compassion that our students benefit from each and every day. They represent ten of the finest examples of instructors who make sacrifices each day in order for our students to accomplish their educational goals,” said ECPS Superintendent Timothy Smith. “We look forward to celebrating these top ten finalists, as well as all of our outstanding Teacher of the Year nominees, and our hard-working teachers throughout the district.”

Pictured: The Golden Apple Award. File photo.