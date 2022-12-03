Escambia Legislative Delegation To Hold Public Hearing On Local Requests

The Escambia County state legislative delegation will hold a public hearing next Wednesday.

Delegation members will consider local bills, hear presentations from governmental and other entities, and take public testimony on proposals for the 2023 regular session of the Florida legislature. Any member of the public is welcomed to attend.

The meeting will take place December 7 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Pensacola State College Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio at 1000 College Boulevard in Pensacola.

The Escambia County legislative delegation consists of Sen. Doug Broxson, Rep. Michelle Salzman and Rep. Alex Andrade.