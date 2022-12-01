Escambia County’s Overall Crime Rate Drops

The overall crime index in Escambia County dropped 9.8% during 2021 compared to the previous year, according to new data released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The total number of murders in the county dropped from 32 in 2020 to 23 in 2021, and robberies decreased from 376 to 282. Two other violent crime categories were up — rapes (225 to 284), aggravated assaults (1,306 to 1,332). Other crimes decreased from 2020 to 2021 — burglaries (1,588 to 1,285), larcenies (6,039 to 5,410) and motor vehicle thefts (732 to 689).

The countywide report covers crimes investigated by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Pensacola Police Department and other agencies like the Florida Highway Patrol, University of West Florida Police Department, and Pensacola State Police Department.

During 2021, 34.3% of crimes in Escambia County were cleared, compared to 32.6% in 2020.

The crime rate per 100,000 population also decreased, from 3,181.2 in 2020 to 2,867.9 in 2021.

Statewide, crime in Florida hit a 50-year low, according to the 2021 Annual Uniform Crime Report. The report covers the calendar year of 2021 and shows . Both violent and property crimes decreased in 2021. Domestic violence was also down.