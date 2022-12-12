Escambia County Resoliciting Proposals For North Escambia Residential Fiber Internet

Escambia County is resoliciting bids for a company to provide fiber internet to North Escambia homes to county facilities.

The county originally accepted proposals to provide fiber to homes north of 10 Mile Road and approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with Escambia River Electric Cooperative. Cox Communications retained a law firm and filed a formal protest against the award.

The proposal from EREC included only their electric franchise territory, an area essentially north of Barrineau Park Road. As a member owned electric cooperative, EREC would provide fiber internet service to all 4,000 plus homes and businesses in their territory. Cox submitted a proposal to provide broadband internet to about 2,500 homes in unspecified areas north of 10 Mile Road.

The New Request

In the new solicitation, Escambia County is seeking a company to provide the high speed broadband in area from Muscogee Road/Becks Lake Road north to the Alabama state line.

In addition to providing broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of the northern part of the county, the county is seeking an estimated 104 miles of fiber to serve 40 county facilities in the geographic region. The broadband service must be capable of achieving symmetrical residential speeds of 1 GB or greater.

The “leading-edge” broadband services” must also list retail prices and include a rate cap for residential customers for the first three years after connection and specify a maximum annual increase percentage.

Escambia County is committing up to $10 million American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project, with the company owning and operating the network.

Proposals are due by December 22.

Escambia County has committed another $12 million in a second phase for a future fiber to the home buildout and service to county buildings to the south.

ORIGINAL PROPOSAL DETAIL

EREC Proposal

Under their original proposal, EREC requested $6 million from the county toward a $24 million project. They proposed fiber internet to some 4,000 plus homes and businesses — every single home and business in their footprint — and a fiber ring connecting about two dozen county facilities. The first homes would receive service as early as next summer.

Three basic speed tiers proposed by EREC were:

100 Mbps/100 Mbps — $49.95/month

1 Gig/1 Gig — $79.95/month

2 Gig/2 Gig — $99.95/month

Cox Proposal

In their original proposal, Cox requested the county provide $16.3 million toward a $24.4 million project to construct a 132 mile fiber ring to 44 county facilities and provide fiber internet to 2,514 “underserved” households. Their proposed timeline was 18-36 months to complete the residential portion, with 36 total months needed to ring the county facilities.

Cox proposed package pricing as follows: